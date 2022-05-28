Memorial services for Denise Bennefield, 65, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Denise was born October 14, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Earlene (Lazarine) and Troy McLendon Stubblefield, and died Monday, May 16, 2022 at The Joseph House.
Denise was a lifelong member of St Patrick Catholic Church and proud alumni of St. Patrick Catholic School. She graduated from Lufkin High School in 1975 and from Angelina College in 1996. She worked in the composing room of the Lufkin Daily News for eight years and Holiday Travel for eight years. During those 16 years she struggled with the call of working with the dying in hospice care.
In 1996 she answered that call and became a hospice nurse. She worked for Hospice of Deep East Texas, A Pineywoods Hospice, and Hospice in the Pines. Through her care of the dying and their families she realized God’s plan of something better in end-of-life care. In answering that call she made a late-night phone contact with a long-lost friend, Neva Brown. This long time Catholic girl along with a Baptist preacher’s daughter combined their spirituality and followed God’s plan for The Joseph House. In 2015 the Joseph House became a reality and opened as a nonprofit Special Care Facility for end-of-life care.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Carrie Bennefield; granddaughter, Elizabeth Bennefield; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Melanie Stubblefield; sisters-in-law, Barbara Stubblefield, Susan Stubblefield, and Nan Alvis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 37 years, Stephen “Jaybird” Bennefield; brothers, Pat Stubblefield and Tommy Stubblefield; nephew, Aaron Stubblefield; and brothers-in-law, Holly Bennefield, Winford Bennefield, and O.D. Alvis.
With love the family wishes to thank Affinity Hospice, especially Margie Gandy, Margaret Mahoney, and Tristin Nelams.
We also wish to thank The Joseph House board of directors for their support, kindness, and care.
To the staff of The Joseph House, we thank them for their excellency in care, love and dedication, and their willingness to always go above and beyond for their patients and their families.
Mom has stated repeatedly that her only desire for flowers was for one long-stemmed yellow rose from Dad. In her statement bellow is her request in lieu of flowers.
“God put a love and desire in me to answer His call of ministry to the dying. I saw in my heart a future facility and chapel to care for the dying and their families while respecting a natural death. My only regret is that I was not able to complete His wish of a chapel. My vision is a small white humble chapel with a steeple and stained glass that would seat 40 to 50 people. A place where a loved one could go to be alone, a family could meet privately for needs of togetherness or healing, a funeral/memorial, a last birthday celebration, and provide a place that local hospices could have a location for grief support. A small white chapel where you open the doors to the Spirituality and not a religion. As I lay here in my bed at The Joseph House awaiting God’s hand to take me home, I ask one last time for donations to help me answer God’s call. By donating to the Denise Bennefield Chapel Fund, PO Box 150554 Lufkin, Texas 75915. Know that my outstretched hand returns my love and gratitude as a final kiss goodbye. See you on the other side.” — Denise
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
