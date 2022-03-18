Funeral services for Cynthia Marie Thornton, 63, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Thornton was born June 1, 1958 in Crockett, Texas to the late Dimple (King) and Joe Paul Barrett, and died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Thornton resided in Lufkin most of her life. She had been a nurse since 1991 and worked long term care most of that time. The last five years she was a case manager for adolescents at Lufkin State Supported Living Center. Mrs. Thornton was a 25 year member and Sunday school teacher at Grace Baptist Church. She was a mother to many.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Thornton of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Rodney Black of Lufkin; grandchildren, Dillon Thornton, Jakob Hudson, Amaya Porter, Caden Porter, Truman Black, and Elika Black; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marsha and Kelvin Alsbrooks, Teresa Farmer, all of Lufkin, Paula Gilbert of Houston, Julie and Alvin Credeur of Lumberton, Kayla and John Matchett of Lufkin, and Michaela McClintock of Woodlake; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Ray and Sandra Thornton of Arcadia, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Belva Sue Wallace of Athens, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Thornton; and stepmother, Betty Barrett.
Pallbearers will be Joe Breland, Jon Green, Brandon Alsbrooks, Mike Jones, Edward Rice, and Terry Matchett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Breland, Andrew Matchett, Jakob Hudson, Trevor Gilbert, and Johnny Thornton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 8319 FM 2021, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Grace Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.