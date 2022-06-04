Funeral services for Alice Jean Deaton, 85, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jeremiah Moss and Craig Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Deaton was born December 14, 1936 in Beggs, Oklahoma to the late Daisy May (Miller) and Albert Orville Turner, and died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Hospice in the Pines.
Mrs. Deaton was a teacher at Diboll ISD, teaching primarily 1st grade, retiring after 42 years. She loved teaching her students, mentoring new teachers, and took every opportunity to share her strong Christian faith with them. She served as a missionary with Michael Gott Ministries, travelling to Switzerland and Poland, and taught English as a Second Language while there. Mrs. Deaton was an accomplished artist and one of her murals is still on the wall in the primary school cafeteria in Diboll. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She attended Timber Creek Church, and she loved Jesus, John Wayne, and her family — in that order!
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Angie and Cecil Baker of Lufkin, Lisa McCool of Sweetwater; grandchildren and spouses, Craig and Angela Smith, Joni Rios, Cody and Mina Lovejoy, Michael and Nicole Marler, Joey Deaton, Colin McCool; a number of great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Shipman of Dumas, Goldie and Tom Pittman of Valiant, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1992, Joe Robert “Big Joe” Deaton; son and daughter-in-law, Joe Robert “Lil” Deaton, Jr. and Jo Deaton; daughter, Brenda Lee Deaton; and grandson, Michael Lynn Deaton.
Pallbearers will be Craig Smith, Cody Lovejoy, Michael Marler, Colin McCool, Austin Smith, and Hardy Frankens.
Honorary pallbearer will be Kayden Lovejoy.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
