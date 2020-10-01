Theresa Smith-Coria
Memorial service for Theresa Smith-Coria, 63, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Chestnut Drive Baptist Church of Lufkin, Tx with Senior Pastor Blackie Cranford and Associate Pastor Billy Jack Smith officiating.
Theresa was born February 2, 1957 in Greenville, Mississippi to the late Dorothy Ann Weatherford and Bill Weatherford of Burke, Tx. Her siblings consist of older brother, Wallace Weatherford of Diboll. Theresa graduated Diboll High School in the class of 1975. Theresa was also Diboll Day Queen of 1974.
Theresa was a stay at home Mom, when her children were young. She also worked for the offices of Dr. Corley, Dr. Karnati and Dr. Watson. She also worked at the concession stand for Diboll Youth Baseball. She was a house wife during the later years of her life.
Theresa was a believer in The Lord Jesus Christ, and was the daughter of a Baptist Deacon. She was raised in the Baptist church most of her life, but became a member of Angelina Church of Christ in Lufkin when she married Hector.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Hector Coria, originally from Amarillo, Tx; daughter and son-in-law, Chasity Archer and Richard “Ricky” Archer of Burke, Tx; son and daughter-in-law, Billy Jack (Her gentle giant she would always call him.) and Ashley Smith of Hudson, Tx; grandsons, Landon and Jackson Smith; father, Bill Weatherford of Burke, Tx; brother and sister-in-law, Wallace and Patty Weatherford of Diboll, Tx; nephew and nieces, Micah Weatherford and April Cheek; great nephews, Justin and Joshua Cheek of Diboll; fur son, Mickey Coria of Lufkin; fur-grand-daughter, Paris Smith, whom she would sneak treats in to give her when she visited Billy Jack and Ashley; fur grand-daughters, Squirrel and Jewel Archer.
Theresa was a proud of her southern roots, and even call herself a “Mississippi southern belle”. She also was an avid Texas A & M fan. She loved her grandkids, Landon and Jackson, whom she loved to spoil. Theresa in her spare time, would love to get her nails and hair done frequently. She loved the fall season and the beach. She was very supportive of her family, children and grandchildren, never missing special events. Her favorite movie was Steel Magnolias.
The family would like to thank Brother Blackie Cranford and Chestnut Drive Baptist Church for praying for her. The family would also like to thank Theresa’s nurses at CHI, Tiffany, Thomas of K3, Aleta of CHI ER, who all took great care of her. The family would also like to thank the rest of the staff at CHI St Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin. Thank you to Carmen, her home health nurse for taking good care of her. The family thanks Promise Land Baptist Church of Lufkin also, for their support of Theresa as she battled cancer. Thank you to Missy for always doing her hair. Thanks to given to Billy Forrest and Jeremy Powell for help raising money at a Gospel Concert in 2012. Also, thank you to Brother John Greene and Harmony Hill Baptist Church for continued support. The family would like to invite all family and friends this Saturday at 11:00AM, October 3, 2020.
