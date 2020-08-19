Dorothy Mae O’Quinn
Private services for Dorothy Mae O’Quinn, 96, of Lufkin, will be held in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Jerry Browning officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. O’Quinn was born December 21, 1923 in Ada, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Sanders) and Oliver Morrell Hill. She passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. O’Quinn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a mentor for Herty Elementary School in 1995. She also volunteered at the Memorial Health Systems gift shop, the Salvation Army, the League of Mercy, Love, Inc., and vacation Bible School. She was a 65-year member of Keltys First Baptist Church, where she started the first nursery. She loved card games and Senior trips with the Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Michael and Sharon O’Quinn of Humble and Marvin and Beth O’Quinn of Centerville, Alabama; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Richard Gentry of Diboll; sister-in-law, Rita Putman of Sacramento, California; grandchildren, Larry Michael II, Luanne, Suellen, Lisa Marie, Todd, Brent and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Gilbert, Jenna, Debra, Aubree, Charlie, Zoe, Ian, Katelyn, Kagan, Lauren, Trent and Avery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. O’Quinn was preceded in death by her husband, L M O’Quinn; sisters, Leona Wilkerson and Marie Harper; brothers, Madison, Oliver and Travis Hill; sisters-in-law, Lorain Hill, Lorine Brinley and Laverne Buhler.
Mrs. O’Quinn’s family wishes to extend thanks to Castle Pines Health & Rehabilitation Center Health, Dr. Krohn, Choice Hospice and special thanks to Leea.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
