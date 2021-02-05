Anita Yvonne Stinson
Anita Yvonne Stinson 69 years of Houston, Texas died, Wednesday, January 28, 2021 in a local facility. Ms. Stinson was born September 1, 1951 in Texarkana, Texas. She graduated from Macedonia High School (Texarkana, TX) and attended University of Houston (Houston, TX). She was a entrepreneur and previous owner of several of small businesses. She retired from Homeland Security(Houston, TX).Ms. Stinson was a lifelong member of Mt. Dell Baptist Church (Texarkana, TX). She is preceded in death her father, Frank Stinson, Sr., mother Thelma Kelley Stinson and granddaughter Kalaan Jackson.
She leaves to cherish in her memories:
Life long love and companion: Leonard Tellison of (Houston,TX)
2 Daughters: Kelley Stinson of (Plano,TX) and Andrea Tellison of (Houston,TX)
1 Brother: Michele Stinson of (Texarkana,AR) and Frank Stinson JR of (Texarkana,AR)
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 6,2020 at 11:00 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Denoris Hamilton officiating.
