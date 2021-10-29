Memorial services for Mary Ellen Myers, 91, of Huntington will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Zavalla with Brother Joel Hitchcock officiating.
Mrs. Myers was born February 8, 1930 in Parker County, Texas to the late Dottie (Long) and E.A. Short, and died Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Huntington.
Mrs. Myers was a homemaker most of her life. She did work for a florist for a time and also worked at a daycare. She loved children and was affectionately known as “Grandma Mary” by them. She loved traveling and spending time with her sister Marge before her passing. She enjoyed sewing and doing needlepoint. Mrs. Myers was a faithful Christian and when living in Humble was very active at Humble First Assembly of God. She was a strong prayer warrior for everyone. She loved her sweet companion, her dog, Dancer. Most important to her was her family — she adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Jackie Cryer and husband Shannon of Zavalla; grandson, Stephen Myers of Galveston; great-grandsons, Jake and Andy Cryer of Zavalla; special friends, Helen and Marshall Moore of Humble; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years, William Jack Myers; sons, Stephen J. Myers, Howard Myers, and David Myers; three sisters; and one brother.
