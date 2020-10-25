Services for Kathryn (Davis) Shemwell, 78, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Shemwell was born February 27, 1942 in Converse, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Zula Mae Davis and Caleb Davis. She passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.0
Kathryn Shemwell was a loving, caring mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, best friend and wife who loved and cherished her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor that would bring smiles and laughter to those around her. She enjoyed getting all dressed up — especially styling her hair and painting her nails. She loved unconditionally with a heart of pure goodness, leaving her mark on anyone she met. Her children and grandchildren were centermost in her heart. She held dear every moment she had to sit and hold their hands or share a laugh. She enjoyed visits and phone conversations with all her family, including her sisters, brothers, and cousins in the Hemphill area.
In her early years, she worked as a photographer at Avalon Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. Later she obtained her Cosmetology License where she was a hairdresser in Lufkin. She also worked as a dental hygienist alongside Dr. O’Quinn and as a faculty member for Kurth Elementary in the late 80’s. Mrs. Shemwell was a member of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her children, Peggy Hartt of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Denece Bozeman of Lufkin, Jay Shemwell of Houston and Chris Shemwell of Houston; grandchildren, Adam Moffett of Lufkin, Jordan Hartt of Lufkin, Brandon and Shelly Bozeman of Lufkin, Justin Bozeman of Tomball, Chase and Chrissie Bozeman of Lufkin, Hannah Bozeman and Patrick Chambers of Lufkin, Scarlett and James Brall of Houston; many great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Phillip Smith of Hemphill; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Susan Davis, Truitt and Shirley Davis, and Robert and Bonnie Davis, all of Hemphill; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
Mrs. Shemwell was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, John William “J. W.” Shemwell, Sr.; and sister, Faye Leone.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bozeman, Justin Bozeman, Chase Bozeman, Adam Moffett, Jordan Hartt and Patrick Chambers.
Although there is an emptiness in our hearts today, it is comforting knowing she has entered the glory of eternity.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
~Here’s a kiss goodbye for now MawMaw~
~We love you, Momma~
