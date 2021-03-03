Rose Margaret Duke (“Aunt Babe”)
Rose Margaret Duke, affectionately known as “Aunt Babe”, 96, of Lufkin, was born to Joseph Frank and Mary Slovacek Ondracek on August 14, 1924, in Beaver County, OK. She passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence. She had lived with her niece, Charlotte Pruitt, for the past 13 years.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Brent and Ginna Duke of Norman, OK, April Ayers and Scott Parkhurst of Oklahoma City, OK, Patricia Shievers of Kansas City, MO, Kristen Kelly of Raleigh, NC, and Amber Duke; and daughter-in-law, Debra Duke of Norman, OK. She is also survived by a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Duke was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe B. Duke; sons, Ronald and Weylin Duke; sisters, Josephine Pruitt, Ann Little, Mary Cates and Sophia Howard; and brother, Albert Ondracek.
Mrs. Duke was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for the past 13 years. She will be buried beside her parents, husband and son in Sophia Cemetery, Beaver County, OK.
The family of Mrs. Duke would like to extend a sincere thank you to Choice Hospice of Lufkin, TX, especially Leea Hyde, Wayne Evans, and Sarah Pierce.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Father Denzil Vithanage and Deacon Ray Vann of St. Patrick Catholic Church, as well as friends and sitters Patricia Powell, Edna Weeks, and Cheryl Lamont.
Expressions of sympathy in Mrs. Duke’s memory may be made to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
