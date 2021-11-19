Memorial services for Kim Ray Kinney, 62, of Huntington, will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas with Pastor Charles Robertson, Jr. officiating.
Kim was born September 14, 1959, in Crosbyton, Texas, to Darrell Kinney and Berneita (Riley) Kinney, and died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in Huntington, Texas.
Kim was an avid hunter and fisherman, and as well as a huge NASCAR fan. He loved spending time at the beach. Kim owned and operated “On the Level House Leveling” for many years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and Papa.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lori Roebuck Kinney of Huntington, TX; daughter, Ashley Kinney of Huntington, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Taylor and Madison Kinney of Huntington, TX; grandson, Kaden Slocum of Huntington, TX; sister, Janet Kinney Prather of Willis, TX; sister-in-law, Lanita Davis of Zavalla, TX; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charla and Richard Stewart of Huntington, TX; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Bruce Horton of Hudson, TX; sister-in-law, Toni Harvey of Broaddus, TX; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kim and Will Donahoe of Zavalla, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Berneita Kinney; brother, Donny Kinney; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hubert and Joan Roebuck.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lil George Cryer, Don Hall, Richard Stewart, Billy Wayne Russell, Danny Mullins, and Kip Stone.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Morgan Koleas and the staff of Hospice in the Pines.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home prior to the memorial service.
