Victor “Vic” Kopycinski, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and “great” Great Grandfather, died January 5, 2022, at his home in Brookshire, Texas. Vic was born January 28, 1939, in Chappell Hill, Texas to Frank Kopycinski and Helen Malinowski.
He served in the 82nd Airborne, United States Army 1956-1957. After graduating from the University of Houston in 1964, he lived in Houston, Beaumont, and Lufkin; his careers included advertising account executive, creative director, salesman, and political campaign manager. He had many and varied passions and talents,and loved sharing his knowledge in a way that was inspiring. In 1983 he moved with his family to Lufkin, Texas where he was active in the Lufkin social and political community and owned Kopycinski & Associates advertising agency. He was also a painter, and writer and award-winning sculptor. He sang, played guitar, and wrote songs. He enjoyed competitive swing dancing. In the 1980’s, he moved to Clear Lake, Texas, where he was a licensed Boat Captain, sailing instructor, boat broker, and freelance writer for Telltales, Yachting Texas Style magazine. His monthly short stories about his boating experiences made him a local celebrity.
In 1989, he met his wife, Katharine Warren Balzer, when both were living aboard sailboats in Clear Lake, Texas. They shared a love of sailing, art, travel, and family. Vic and Kay traveled together and took their grandchildren on trips to the coast and the mountains. In his final years, Vic was fascinated with wooden boats; he built and rebuilt wooden boats by hand. Energy, passion, and follow-through. Always funny and creative, his passion, humor and work ethic are inspiring and unforgettable.
He is survived by his wife, Katharine Warren Kopycinski; son, Eric Kopycinski, and wife, Gayle; grandchildren, Lauren Kopycinski and husband, Blane; Grant Kopycinski, and wife, Rachel; Morgan Kopycinski; Tanner Kopycinski; and Victor Kopycinski; great grandchildren, John, Eleonora, and Holden Kopycinski; stepdaughter, Polly Balzer Diggins, and husband, Drew; stepson, Warren “Jake” Balzer; step grandchildren, Owen and Emme Balzer.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the charity of your choice or to the Museum of East Texas (Lufkin).
Celebration of Life was held at his home on Jan. 9th.
