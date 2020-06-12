Robert Earl Finley
Service for Robert Earl Finley, 77, of Diboll, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Mr. Finley was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Lufkin and died June 10, 2020, in Diboll. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Lina M. Myers
Services for Lina M. Myers, 56, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday at the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Myers was born Sept. 1, 1963, in Lufkin and died June 7, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
