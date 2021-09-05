Jenette Davidson
Services for Jenette Davidson, 83, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in San Augustine. Interment will follow at Rosevine Cemetery in Sabine County. Jenette as born Oct. 17, 1937, in the Rosevine Community and died Sept. 3, 2021, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Sharon Annette Dwire
Graveside services for Sharon Annette Dwire, 53, of San Augustine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Corinth Cemetery in San Augustine County. Sharon was born Feb. 16, 1968, in San Augustine and died Sept. 2, 2021, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
