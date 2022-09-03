Funeral services for Mattie Muriel Wheeler, 90, of Diboll will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in the Wheeler Cemetery in Polk County.
Mrs. Wheeler was born February 27, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Lula Dale (Jennings) and George Thomas Tull, and died Thursday, September 1, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Muriel lived and attended school in the small community of Pine Valley outside Diboll, Texas. At a very young age she met and married the love of her life, Benjamin S. Wheeler and they remained married for 56 years. Ben and Muriel were blessed with four wonderful girls: Betty, Janice, Nelda, and Shelia. Muriel was always a lady and was a great moral example for her daughters. She was truly a virtuous woman. Her family was of utmost importance to her, and every member was indeed blessed to experience her love.
One of her favorite things was Sunday lunch after church with family gathered around her. She loved to travel and the place she loved most to visit was the log cabin she and Ben built in the mountains of Colorado. They enjoyed many years of making memories there with family and friends. Muriel was a faithful member of the Pine Valley Congregational Methodist Church in Diboll. Earlier in life she was employed by Angelina Furniture Factory in Diboll, Texas where she was an inspector.
Our lives will be forever changed, not only by her absence, but by the great lessons we learned from observing a life well lived.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Betty and Douglas Hardy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Janice and Hinton Havis of Barnes, Nelda and Arlis Havard of Diboll, and Shelia and Randy Stout of Corrigan; grandchildren and spouses, Sharon and Ron Cole, Richard and Ashley Hardy, Darrell and Linda Hardy, Steven and Catherine Hardy, Kenneth and Michelle Hardy, Jared Hardy, Mary Elen and Carey Aiena, Jeremy Havard, Justin and Samantha Havard, Richard and Christen Stout, and Matthew Stout; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benjamin Shadrach Wheeler; and great-grandson, Anthony Timsanico; and granddaughter-in-law, Rene Havard.
Pallbearers will be Rick Hardy, Steven Hardy, Richard Stout, Matthew Stout, Jeremy Havard, and Justin Havard.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.