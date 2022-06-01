Aubrey Quinn Elliott
Funeral services for Aubrey Quinn Elliott, 84, of Houston will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ronnie Frankens officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Aubrey Quinn Elliott was born in Gilmer, Texas to Leo and Vola (Borden) Elliott, November 13, 1937, and passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Houston, Texas. During his incredible 84 years of life, Aubrey was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and proudly served his county in the United States Army and the Army Reserves for 6 years.
Aubrey loved music and was a talented singer and guitarist. After graduation from Lufkin High School in 1956, he followed in the footsteps of his big brothers and formed a band, The Toners. While playing “gigs” nights and on weekends, Aubrey began his career with Southern Pacific Railroad, in the transportation industry.
In 1965 he met the love of his life, Carolyn Capps and they relocated to Houston, Texas in 1972 where Aubrey worked as Transportation Manager for St. Regis Paper Corporation. He distinguished himself professionally, as President of The Transportation Club, 1984 Transportation Man of the Year, Director of Delta Nu Alpha, and served on numerous committees.
Carolyn and Aubrey were blessed with two daughters, Kimberly and Jacqualine. A dedicated family man, Aubrey always put his family first. His love for music was only surpassed for the love he had for his family.
In 1991 Aubrey took on a new role of “Papa E”, adoring grandfather. He loved spending time and performing with his grandchildren.
Aubrey was a kind, loving, gentle and selfless man. He was an endless source of patience and positivity. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn; his daughters and their husbands, Kimberly and Darrin Bollenbach and Jacqualine and Timothy White; his grandchildren, Brittany De Orbegoso and her spouse Luis Jose De Orbegoso, Brittany Hosea and her spouse Connor Hosea; grandson, Hunter Bollenbach; great-grandchildren, LJ and Giuliana De Orbegoso and Carter, Kyler and Krue Hosea; sister, Deanie Adams; brother, Austin Elliott; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Elliott and DL Elliott; and sister, Mavonee Kendrick.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
