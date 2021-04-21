A.O. Smyth
Funeral services for A.O. Smyth, age 101, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Mr. Smyth was born February 12, 1920 in Pittsburg, Oklahoma to the late Mattie (Griffith) and James Nolan “Buck” Smyth, Sr., and died Friday, April 16, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Smyth was the seventh of twelve children. He was raised on a small farm during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl years. He graduated from Pittsburg High School and went to California to work for Douglas Air Craft building bombers and cargo planes. In 1942, he gave up his “critical industries deferment” and joined the U.S. Army Air Force, serving until the end of World War II. On July 3, 1943, on a 24-hour pass, he married the love of his life, Tennye Frances Sullivan.
After the war, Mr. Smyth earned his engineering degree at Oklahoma A & M (now Oklahoma State University). He worked for Guld Oil Corporation for 33 ½ years, while he and his wife Frances raised four children. After retirement they settled in Lufkin for 36 years.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Janice (Smyth) and Wayne Bell of Alvin, Donald and Lydia Smyth of Blanco, Lane and Pamela Smyth of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Sandra (Smyth) and Ray Willis of Spring; grandchildren and spouses, Marisa and Dave Wight, Derrick and Lisa Bell, Sean and Patricia Bell, Marcus and Nicole Coronado, Adrian Coronado and Jacquie Adams, Jennifer Smyth and Sean Howze, Justin Smyth and Dinah Dixon, Amber Smyth, Valerie Smyth, Stephanie and Dustin Acker, Carl and Christine Beard, Aubrin and Dré Ross, Charles and Candice Willis; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years, Tennye Frances (Sullivan) Smyth, five brothers; and six sisters.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Smyth’s grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the services.
