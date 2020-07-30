Funeral services for Brenda Scarborough, 68, of Lufkin will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lamar Denby and Reverend M. Kelly Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Brenda was born April 29, 1952, the daughter of John D. and Frances (Richardson) Scarborough and passed from this life on July 28, 2020.
Brenda graduated from Central High School in 1970 where she was a starter on the Lady Bulldog basketball team and served on the Student Council.
Brenda lived a life of service to others. Soon after high school graduation she was hired and worked in various positions at the Lufkin Supportive Living Center, formerly The Lufkin State School. Her last position for many years was as a supervisor of the multi handicapped unit. Completing 30 years of service, she retired from The Lufkin State School in 2002.
She was a member of Highway Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington, Texas. As a member of several Missionary Baptist churches through the years she served as a musician, vocalist, Sunday School teacher, Ladies auxiliary, served in summer Vacation Bible Schools, Christmas programs, and also volunteered at her church’s youth summer camps.
After a mission’s trip to Romania in 1999, Brenda came home and began to pray “Lord, use me.” Soon she felt a call to consider going to Romania as a Missionary Helper in a Women and Children’s Shelter. Speaking at Missionary Baptist churches all over East Texas she spread the word of the need in Romania and raised funds for the shelter. In September 2002 Brenda moved to Codlea, a village in Romania. There she worked in the Emmanuel House which she helped to establish. Brenda served the Lord by serving the women and children of the Emmanuel House.
Never having married or children of her own, Brenda was a “second mom” to her nieces and nephews. She was a babysitter, giver, shopper, chauffer, cheerleader, confidant, and friend. A friend of one of her nieces once commented, “I wish I had an Aunt Brenda, everybody needs an Aunt Brenda”.
After returning from Romania, she continued to serve. She was caregiver for many people in and out of her family.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Cooney and husband Peter Paul and brother John D. Scarborough, Jr. and wife Iona, all of Lufkin; nieces, Nannette Chapmon and husband Buck of Wells, Alisa Ward and husband Kelly of Conroe, Tanya Alford of Lake Jackson; nephew, John “J.M.” McBryde of Wells; great nieces and nephews, Jennifer Puryear, Starla Horton and husband Nick, Adria Chapmon, Micah Ward and wife Shade, Melanie Ball and husband Austin, Noah Ward, Jayden Ward, and Jordan Alford; and great-great nieces and nephews, Gracee Puryear, Kyle Puryear, Gunner Horton, Katelynn Horton, Micayla Ward, and Morgan Ward.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy Ann (Scarborough) McBryde and Matthew G. McBryde; nephew, Warren Fulton McBryde; and great nephew, Mathew Kensington Ward.
Pallbearers will be Nick Horton, Kyle Puryear, Gunner Horton, Kelly Ward, Micah Ward, and Jayden Ward.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be given in memory of Brenda for Emmanuel House and can be made payable and sent to Highway Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 848, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the caregivers of Kennedy Health Rehabilitation and Hospice in the Pines.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.