Ronald “Ronnie” Davis
Ronald “Ronnie” Davis, 78, of Lufkin, was born August 9, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to Morris and Mildred (Young) Davis, and died March 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Ronnie proudly served his county in the United States Navy. He met the love of his life, Dian Dias, in 1959 and they later married on June 2, 1962. He was employed by TXU for 34 years and after retirement managed the Lufkin Country Club. Ronnie played in the US Pony League World Series in 1957 and again in 1959 for Lufkin, Texas. He was an all around handy man specializing in carpentry and electrical work. He could fix anything around the house. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching old western movies.
He is survived by his wife, Dian Davis; son and daughter-in-law, James and Jennifer Davis; son, David Davis; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jerry Peek; sister, Lottie Redd; brother, John Davis; grandchildren, Sommer and Josh Huffman, Josh and Brittny Davis, Alex and Timber Lindsey, Bethany Davis, Derek and Cassidy Peek, and Zachary Davis; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marlene Davis, Sue Davis, and Barbara Davis; along with other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Davis, Richard Davis, Darrel Davis, and Wayne Davis.
Special memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association — 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
