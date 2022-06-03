Robert Lee Havard
Memorial services for Robert Lee Havard, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel, located at 2704 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas with Pastor Todd Core officiating. Burial of cremains will be during a private ceremony with family at Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Havard was born April 15, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas, to his parents Robert Meryl Havard and Opal (Peterson) Havard. He died peacefully at his home Saturday, May 28, 2022, with his wife by his side.
Mr. Havard, who was raised in the Bald Hill area of Angelina County, attended Lufkin public schools before joining the United States Air Force in 1961. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed in England where he met the love of his life, Doreen Perkins. The two fell deeply in love and were married in 1964. After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, Mr. Havard and his wife returned to Angelina County where they eventually settled in Hudson. Mr. Havard began working at Texas Foundries in 1966 and became one of the most highly recognized machinists in the area. His skills with his trade were undeniable and his work was unparalleled. In addition to being an accomplished machinist, Mr. Havard also loved the outdoors and spent much of his time off hunting and fishing. Being the father of four sons, his time off was limited, but he also shared his love for the outdoors with each of them. His love for the outdoors was ever present, however, it paled in comparison to the love that Mr. Havard had for his family. His work ethic and desire to provide for the people he loved was astounding. He never failed to provide and would work tirelessly to ensure that others were taken care of. After retiring from Texas Foundries, Mr. Havard accepted a position as a courier with the Lufkin Daily News and provided exceptional service to his customers for many years.
Although Mr. Havard loved many things, there was nothing he loved more than Jesus Christ. His personal relationship with Christ was something that he never missed an opportunity to talk about. He loved being a Christian and oversaw bible studies at different times in his life. His family takes comfort in knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior and that they will meet again.
Mr. Havard was preceded in death by both of his parents, and his brother, Ray Glenn Loving.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Doreen (Perkins) Havard of Hudson; sons, Robert Wayne Havard and wife Melissa of the Bald Hill area, Michael Dwain Havard and wife Theresa of Hudson, Steven Shane Havard of Hudson, and James Cameron Havard and wife Deanna of Hudson; grandchildren, Robert Kendall Havard of the Bald Hill area, Jennifer LaRue of Cypress, Kaylee Havard of Hudson, Jade Havard of Hudson, Camryn Havard of Hudson, and Trevor Havard of Lufkin; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Sherman Havard and wife Mary Jo of Alabama; sister, Betty Jane Walker and husband Harvey of Huntington; sister, Jan Higgins and husband Les of Hearne; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
