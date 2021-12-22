Funeral Services for Mr. Royce L. Garrett, 76, of Lufkin, TX., will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Kilgore, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Mr. Garrett, a long-time resident of Lufkin, TX, passed December 18th following a brief illness. Garrett was born August 19, 1945 in Linden, TX, to Cain Garrett and Everett Woods Garrett. Royce married Susan Denton Garrett in 1996. They are members of the New Zion Baptist Church. He attended public schools in Marshall, TX, graduating from Pemberton High School and then attended Wiley College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He obtained a second bachelor’s degree in social work from Stephen F. Austin State University and a master’s degree in Education from SFA. Royce was an administrator at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center for more than 45 years. He most recently served as Director of Consumer & Family Relations. He worked in and served his community over the years as an advocate for providing social services to individuals and families, served on several boards, and as a founding member for several organizations. His work garnered him numerous awards and recognitions. He is preceeded by his father, mother, sisters JoNell Garrett Washington and Olethia Garrett, and brother Cecil Woods Garrett. He is survived by his wife, Susan Denton Garrett, stepson John Henry Hannah III, of Lufkin; brother Cain Garrett Jr. (Deborah) of Tiverton, Rhode Island; sisters Evelyn Garrett Washington and India Henry Timms of Kilgore; and Loretta Henry Simon of Forney, TX; uncle James Woods (Wilma) of Kilgore, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
