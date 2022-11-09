Laird square

David Arthur Wallace

David Arthur Wallace was born on November 8th, 1938, in LaMarque, Texas, to Dorathea Leete and Russell Len Wallace. He passed this life on November 4th, 2022, after almost 84 years, surrounded by his loving family and loyal 4-legged companion, Terri. David lived a life full of love, health, and joy. He is preceded in death by his parents, the first love of his life and mother to his children, Susan Lawrence Wallace, his sisters Marjorie Field, Beverly Jones, Woodie Remmers, Paula Pokladnik, Dorothea Smith, Theresa Whalen, and his brother Donald Wallace.