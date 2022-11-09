David Arthur Wallace
David Arthur Wallace was born on November 8th, 1938, in LaMarque, Texas, to Dorathea Leete and Russell Len Wallace. He passed this life on November 4th, 2022, after almost 84 years, surrounded by his loving family and loyal 4-legged companion, Terri. David lived a life full of love, health, and joy. He is preceded in death by his parents, the first love of his life and mother to his children, Susan Lawrence Wallace, his sisters Marjorie Field, Beverly Jones, Woodie Remmers, Paula Pokladnik, Dorothea Smith, Theresa Whalen, and his brother Donald Wallace.
David is survived by his loving wife, Vickie McCarley Wallace, his son Lamar Len Wallace and wife, Sarah, his daughter Tennessee Rue Wallace Love and husband, Bruce; his daughter RhoAnn Letrice Wallace and husband, Galo Real; his stepson Forrest Royder, IV; his stepdaughter Carley and husband Andrew Freeman, his grandchildren, Gabriel Wallace Love, Grace Anne Love, Max Wallace, William Wallace, Aster Kathleen Real, Diem Sebastian Real, Luna Camilla Real, and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In 1957, David graduated from LaMarque High School. He went on to graduate from Lamar Tech University with a degree in Economics in 1962. He enlisted in the Air Force, and honorably served his country from 1963 to 1967 in Korea as an Air Traffic Controller at Osan AFB. His love for aviation began at the early age of 12, and his passion for flying never diminished. David was an exceptional pilot with commercial and multi-engine certifications. He purchased a 1947 Bellanca Cruisair, which propelled his family’s vacations to new heights. David and his son, Lamar, built an RV8 Experimental aircraft in which he and Vickie took many trips until David was over 80.
David lived his life to the fullest, growing a family, business, and many wonderful friendships. He was a gentle spirit, with a big heart, and was a fierce defender of the underdog. David was a prolific writer of thank-you notes. He made a point to always thank the pressured civil servant for the project that many noticed, but few acknowledged. His track record of public service was unquestioned. He was very proud of the work he did for the Child Welfare Board and the work he and Roddy Willis did to establish and maintain the Alexander and Mary Greentree Trust, long after he retired. The Trust quietly benefitted and supported the Nacogdoches Public Library and the Nacogdoches Treatment Facility. Dave and Roddy’s (40) years of pro-bono work and professional management allowed the Trust to provide over 3 million dollars to these two local agencies.
David was a lifelong Rotarian serving the Nacogdoches Chapter as President and District Governor. The Rotary awarded David with (5) Paul Harris Fellowship Awards. By any Rotarian measure, that’s a lot. He served Rotary District 5910 for (33) straight years on the Youth Exchange Committee. He continued to directly support the Rotary Exchange Program even in recent months. He hosted and mentored many exchange students from around the world.
As a financial manager, stockbroker, and vice-President of Southwest Securities he helped countless clients manage and grow their money. He was an excellent mentor to many SFASU students who were entering the stock brokerage career path. Dave was professionally, a sage and honest beyond reproach. He was a man you could count on, and many did just that.
As an avid runner, Dave ran (3) miles a day multiple times a week into his 80s. He enjoyed chatting while running, his out of breath co-runners, not so much. Dave loved flora and fauna and could name just about any plant species that people quizzed him on. David loved sharing his knowledge of all things and bits of wisdom with others. We will all miss the twinkle in his eye and his contagious smile.
Family gatherings were filled with beautiful stories by Dave. Before the family dispersed, Dave would share a poem with a follow-up story on the meaning and lesson for life. In the last hours of his life, his family found the folder of philosophical poems, stories, songs, comics, achievements, and treasures of advice that he asked to be read at his service. It contained over 200 gems and lessons on life. Not all will be read at his service.
His wit and sense of humor warmed our hearts. He never left a conversation with his family where they were not assured of his love for them. He often sacrificed for them, providing his unmeasured, unwavering love, fully to their benefit. With David’s passing, we have lost our navigator and patriarch, our eternally kind optimist.
Dave did more than his share to spread cheer, and all who knew him are better for it. We owe to him, and more importantly to each other, to aspire to bring as much positivity into this world. His final flight plan has been filed. The updated forecast shows clear skies, a beautiful horizon, unlimited visibility, no ceiling, and a smooth ascent.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, the 11th of November, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home at 2116 South St, Nacogdoches, TX. David’s life will be celebrated on November 12th at 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 903 North St. in Nacogdoches, TX. The Reverend Kallie Pitcock and Deacon Wanda Cuniff officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dave’s memory be made to the Friends of the Nacogdoches Public Library 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 or The Aviation Student Scholarship Fund, c/o SFASU Foundation, PO Box 6092, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, TX 75962-6092.
