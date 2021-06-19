Gerome F. Butler
Gerome F. Butler, 42, died on June 11 2021, in Columbus, OH. He was born on November 8, 1978 in Lufkin, TX.
Gerome is survived by his parents, Earl Riley and Bettie Henderson, and his last grandparent, Isabelle Riley. He is also survived by his fiancé, Cassandra Smith and his four children, Kashanti’ Butler, Cedric Butler, Allen Posey, and Romeo Butler, as well as his 6 siblings, Johnny Johnson, Jr.(Sabrina), Marcus Riley, Eric Johnson, Monica Cole, Tanisha Butler, and Starsa Perry(Devan).
Service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1pm by Coleman’s Family Mortuary at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
