Graveside services for Annie Christine Hagen Glover, 91, of Burke, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Glover was born September 1, 1930 in Fairfield, Texas. She passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in a local hospital. She was the daughter of the late Ruby (Atkinson) and Ole Hagen.
Mrs. Glover was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord and Savior and her family. She was known for her cooking and fed her family and friends well! She loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens and enjoyed the outdoors. She retired from Diboll ISD, Jr. High cafeteria manager. She was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors: sons and daughters-in-law, David and Pam Glover of Diboll, and Lynn and Nethia Glover of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Ronnie Markle of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Dawn Glover of Huntington; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Glover was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Glover on November 24, 2015; sisters, Katie Whittington, Pauline Lane, Rose Whittington and Dorothy Chapman; brother, Alfred Hagen; and granddaughter, Ashton Glover.
Pallbearers will be David Glover, Lynn Glover, Ronnie Markle, Bronson Glover, Robert Fenner, Jr., Michael Glover and Dusty Glover.
Honorary pallbearer will be Terry Glover.
Mrs. Glover’s family wishes to extend special thanks to Hospice in the Pines for their special care.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
