Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Funeral services for Jesus Aguilar, 56, of Diboll will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Diboll with Enrique Perez officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery.
Mr. Aguilar was born October 12, 1965 in Piedras Negras, Mexico to Bertha (Alvarez) and Santos Aguilar. On Thursday, December 16, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters, the Lord called Jesus to His presence after a long, hard fight to stay with his family.
Jesus was a loving husband and father who worked at Temple Inland in Diboll for 33 years. He very much enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughters. He especially enjoyed having cookouts. His favorite pastimes were yard work, carpentry, and fishing. He and his family took great pride in his hard work and work ethic. Jesus had a gift with humor and always made his family laugh. He was “old school”.
A note from his wife: You will forever be my always.
A note from his daughters: Thank you for fighting so hard.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Aguilar of Diboll; daughters, Priscilla J. Aguilar, Vanessa A. Aguilar; granddaughter on the way, Elliana Robles of Diboll; parents, Santos and Bertha Aguilar of Diboll; brother, Ernesto Aguilar of Diboll; sisters, Sonia Meza Aguilar, Irma Montoya, Lucy Lopez, all of Diboll; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Baldemar Gaitan II, Enrique Perez, Baldemar Gaitan III, Rudy Lozoya, Ernesto Aguilar, Carlos Cruz, Joaquin Gonzalez, Jr., and Martin Macias.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.