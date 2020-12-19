Maudelene Gibson
Services for Maudelene Gibson, 96, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Clint Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mrs. Gibson was born February 21, 1924 in Flat Prairie, Texas (outside Groveton), the daughter of the late Zelma Frances (Sisson) and William Henry Jones. She passed away gracefully Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Gibson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was retired school teacher, having taught for more than 32 years. She was a member of the Latter Day Saints and a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #284 where she had served as Worthy Matron.
Survivors include her son, James Britton Gibson of Lufkin; daughter, Brenda Maudelene Gibson of Lufkin; granddaughter, Regan Edmonson of Pineville, Louisiana; grandson, Jay Gibson currently serving in the U.S. Navy and residing in Oak Harbor, Washington; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Dolese; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her husband, James Herman Gibson; and sister, Odessa Markham.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.