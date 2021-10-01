Funeral services for J. Paula Allen, 69, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Paula was born January 8, 1952 in Richmond, Texas to the late Ouida Rhea (Burford) and John William White, and died Friday, September 24, 2021 in a local hospital.
Paula was a graduate of Crosby High School. She most recently had worked for Etech as a telemarketer for 13 years, but also had worked for the Mosaic Center as a receptionist. She had many interests including sewing beautiful bandana blankets, enjoying Mexican food with family, cooking, and was known for her amazing homemade breads. She loved her Lord and loved her church family at Grace Baptist Church. Her family fondly recalls her fun spirit and enjoyment for pranks. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember her taking them in the car, playing her favorite radio station loudly, and always “breaking for gnats”! Her special bond with great-grandson Bentley was especially dear to both her heart and his. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, and will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to have her in their life.
Survivors include her sons, Heath Allen of Lufkin and Michael Shane Dunn of Pollok; granddaughter and fiancé, Naomi Rhea Allen and Chilton Allen McMullen of Corrigan; grandson, Lance William Allen of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Bentley Isaac Shane Nash, AinsLee Rhea’Lynn Nash, and Waylon Levi Karter Nash; special friends, Elizabeth Channel of Appleby, Marty Harper of Nacogdoches, and Nina Johns of Michigan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
