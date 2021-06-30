Joseph Howard Strban
Joseph Howard Strban, age 38 of Woodville, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his residence. Joseph was born January 22, 1983 in Woodville to parents, Charles Franklin Strban and Dale Janine Lumpkin Strban. He was a veteran of the United States Army who served overseas.
Joseph is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dale and Larry Pless of Lufkin; sisters, Sarah Burns and husband, Dustin of Carthage, Olivia Fant and husband, Paul of Lufkin, Alexandra Gazzaway and husband, Anthony of Houston; nieces and nephews, Chase Crawford, Hannah Crawford, Trevor Burns, Jordan Fant, Annabelle Dunn, Gwendolyn Dunn and Nicholas Dunn; aunts Lydia King and husband, George of Rice, Karyn Callaway of Lilburn, GA, Lauren Sites and husband, Tim of Manvel; uncle, Leland Strban and wife, Connie of Crockett; cousins, Colleen Callaway, Michael Callaway and wife, Michelle, Chad Strban and wife, Natalie, and Steven King. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Franklin Strban.
Graveside services for Joseph Howard Strban will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in New Energy Cemetery (State Hwy 21, East of Crockett), The Reverend Thomas Morris of St. Cyprians Episcopal Church in Lufkin, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, https://www.nami.org/Home.
