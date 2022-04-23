Funeral services for Valerie A. Murphy, 62, of Huntington will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Timbers Cowboy Church with Pastor Ford Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Valerie was born June 29, 1959 in Stroud, Oklahoma to the late Patricia Marie (Blanton) and Onnie Devone Hill, Sr., and died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Lufkin.
Valerie was employed with Gifted Healthcare for the past four years as a travelling nurse. She worked for CHI and Woodland Heights most of her nursing career. Valerie was a proud veteran, having served her country in the Untied States Army. She had many interests including swimming, travelling, riding horses, and just being outdoors. She had a kind heart and loved caring for others, as evidenced by her lifelong career as a Registered Nurse. She adored her two dachshunds — her faithful companions. Valerie’s true passion was loving her family. She deeply cherished her children and grandchildren, they were the greatest joy in her life. She will be missed by all who’s life she touched.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Barrett of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, B.J. and Courtney Murphy of Huntington; grandchildren, Kylie Fountain of Houston, Brayden Barrett, Cameron Murphy, Hunter Murphy, Presslie Murphy, Hadlie Murphy, Sadie Murphy, all of Huntington; brothers, Marty Hill and wife Jheri of Oklahoma, Darrell Hill and wife Patricia of Huntington; father of her children and best friend, Bill Murphy of Huntington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Butch Hill.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.