Gipson square 0413

Bryan Kerr McCarty

Services for Bryan Kerr McCarty, 89, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Bobby Whisenant will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.