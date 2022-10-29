Services for Bryan Kerr McCarty, 89, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Bobby Whisenant will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Bryan was born December 28, 1932 in Burke, Texas to the late Hannah Belle (Kerr) McCarty and Orange Bryan McCarty. He passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 surrounded by family.
Bryan grew up in Lufkin and graduated from Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and married Sandra Louise Lowe on November 29, 1958. He worked for Lufkin Industries in Casper, Wyoming. He and Sandra later returned to Lufkin to open White’s Auto Store and later Farmers Insurance.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Stacey McCarty of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chad Watts of Cedar Park, Texas; grandsons, Reed McCarty of San Marcos, Texas and Mason McCarty of Lufkin. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and wife, Joseph and Lois Lowe of Zavalla, Texas; and nephew, Brandon and wife Jennifer Ruby of Copperas Cove, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sherri Elizabeth McCarty Hall; and his sister, Gladney Jane McCarty Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Reed McCarty, Mason McCarty, Joseph Lowe, Chad Watts, Trey Golden and Carl Ray Polk.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the love and compassion shown by CHI, Hospice in the Pines nurses and staff during this time.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
