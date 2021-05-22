Arthur Lee Allen
Services for Arthur Lee Allen, 90, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Pastor Lonnie Vallance officiating.
Mr. Allen was born September 17, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas, the son of the late Bess Elizabeth (Amburn) and Arthur Lee Allen, Sr. He passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Allen was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was retired from Natural Gas Pipeline. He enjoyed traveling and going to casinos. He was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Mr. Allen loved life and lived life to the fullest every day. He enjoyed spending time with friends and loved his cat “Sheena”. Mr. Allen served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Groveton.
Survivors include his daughters, Sara Lehman of San Francisco, California and Tami Witzell of Fort Worth; stepdaughters, Carla Phipps of Lufkin and Lyndell Lockart of Lake Conroe; granddaughter, Kristen Taylor and husband Brian of Lafayette, California; great-granddaughter, Madison Kelly Taylor of Lafayette, California; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Jo Allen; second wife, Doris Jean Allen; and sister and brother-in-law, Veda and Numa “Blackie” Bourge.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
