Funeral services for Patricia Adelaide (Conway) Stanfield, 66, of Cypress will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother Darrell Fishback officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. at Gann Cemetery in Pollok.
Patricia Adelaide (Conway) Stanfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born April 30, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Hardee and Marie (Shepard) Conway. She was a 1974 graduate of North Shore High School. She married Ray Stanfield May 22, 1976 in Houston, Texas.
Following alongside her husband's coaching career over the last 4 decades in the Southeast while dealing with Multiple Sclerosis, she was a loving Mom to hundreds of collegiate/high school athletes, cooking countless meals and providing a home away from home. Pat never missed a meet while making time for her own workouts. She never complained or had a bad day, regardless of the situation at hand. The most important things in this life for "Mimi" was her love for Jesus and Southern Gospel music, her family, her husband's career, and sports. Mimi spent countless hours watching Tori and Ty's high school and collegiate careers, grandkids in little league, and countless other collegiate and professional sports. She was a true sports fan.
Pat worked in the Education field for 30 years, while the last 11 years were the most fulfilling as she cared for her grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ray Stanfield of Cypress; son, Ty Stanfield and wife Kelly of Cypress; daughter, Tori Stanfield of Huntsville; the five joys of her life, Pepper, Kai, Van, Teddy and Kitt Stanfield of Cypress; mother, Marie Conway of Houston; brother, Jim Conway and wife Wilma of Houston; along with a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hardee Conway; sister, Dorothy Marie "Dot" Conway; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmie and Faye Stanfield; and brother-in-law, Dean Stanfield.
Pallbearers will be Bo Conway, Esteban Pecina, Thomas Hensley, Clay Cox, Jerry Fuque, Dale Stone, and Mark Foster.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ty Stanfield and Van Stanfield.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at First Christian Church in Huntsville.
