Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Patricia Adelaide (Conway) Stanfield, 66, of Cypress will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother Darrell Fishback officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. at Gann Cemetery in Pollok.

Patricia Adelaide (Conway) Stanfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born April 30, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Hardee and Marie (Shepard) Conway. She was a 1974 graduate of North Shore High School. She married Ray Stanfield May 22, 1976 in Houston, Texas.