Emily Dominey
Graveside services for Emily Dominey, 77, of Huntington will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Manning Cemetery with Brother Neil Davis and Dr. Darryl Smith officiating.
Emily was born October 28, 1943 in Alice, Texas to the late Edith Inez (Harris) and Harold Thurston, and died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Dominey retired from teaching school at Zavalla High School and was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren, fishing, bowling, and playing cards.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Herman Ray Dominey of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Jerry Holcombe of Huntington, Robin Ivy of Point Blank, Sharon Dominey and Gary Sides of Huntington; son, David Dominey of Huntington; grandchildren, Edward DeWayne Roberts, Jr., Jerrod Lynn Holcombe, Sarah Breanne Holcombe, Jeremy Todd Crawford, Mattie Marberry; sister and brother-in-law, Sug and Butch Roller of Moran; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Judy Thurston of Liberty Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Emily Nicole Marberry.
Pallbearers will be Irving McWilliams, Edwin Buford, Ben Wilroy, Glen Dominey, Jim Hoover, and Robert Holcombe.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
