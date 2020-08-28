Graveside services for Theresa Farrow, 74, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll with Dr. John Greene officiating.
Mrs. Farrow was born February 5, 1946 in Angelton, Texas, to Willard “Babe” Pruitt Scott and Theresa Elizabeth (Kotz) Scott, and died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Lufkin.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank Farrow of Diboll; daughter, Shannon Powell of Diboll; grandson, Wade Powell of Woodville; grandson, Clay Powell of Diboll; and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Helen Cheshire Finish Strong Memorial Scholarship Fund, DHS Alumni Association, c/o Fran McLain, 909 S. Meadows Drive, Diboll, Texas 75941.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
