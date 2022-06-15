Funeral services for Larry Evan Byars, 55, of Huntington were held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Steve Cowart and DeAnna Hurst officiating with a eulogy by Mike Cates. Interment followed in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Larry was born January 9, 1967 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his residence.
Larry had resided in the Lufkin/Huntington area all his life. He spent 36 years in the printing business, working for American Color and Quad Graphics. Larry met and made many lifelong friends in the printing business and never forgot any of them. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Samantha (Singleton) Byars of Huntington; son, Josh Byars of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Scott Hanner of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Kaylan and Kellsey Saltzman of Pollok; grandchildren, Amzie Kay Byars, Kallee Setters, Kraegan Setters, Brock Evan Saltzman, and Baby Hanner; parents, Elmar Jean (Gaskamp) and James Walter Byars; nephew, Corey “C.J.” Plyler of Huntington; parents-in-law, Alan and Diane Singleton of Pollok; brother-in-law, Dwight Plyler of Huntington; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, DeAnna and Brent Hurst of Rowlett and Wendy and Clark Snelson of Huntington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Byars; sister, Shawna Plyler; and grandparents, Cotton and Abby Gaskamp and Harold and Nellie Byars.
Pallbearers will be Mike Cates, Dean Mosley, Steve Phillips, Gary Currie, Mark Winthrop, Scott Hanner, and C.J. Plyler.
Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Goodwin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Trinity Baptist Church, 1641 FM 325, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family welcomed friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
