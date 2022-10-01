Funeral services for Sophie Marie Lenderman, 87, of Diboll will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Young officiating. Interment with honors by the Order of the Eastern Star will follow in Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Lenderman was born September 7, 1935 in Diboll, Texas to the late Gladys (Dominy) and Clifford Charles Morris, and died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in a local hospital. She was a lifetime resident of Diboll. Mrs. Lenderman was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Diboll Garden Club, a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, and was one heck of a prayer warrior.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Lenderman, Sr. of Diboll; sons and daughter-in-law, Barley Lenderman, Dennis and Karon Lenderman, all of Diboll, and Ray Lenderman of Jasper; grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Raul Rios, Cassi and Stacey Davis, Zach and Emmy Lenderman; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kyna, Karissa, and Raul, Jr. Rios, Jace and Mack Davis; and special nieces, Charlotte Morris Carter of Diboll and Cindy Morris Huber of Lufkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Morris and Larry Morris; grandson, Justin Lenderman, and great-granddaughter, Kynlie Rios.
Pallbearers will be Zach Lenderman, Stacey Davis, Raul Rios, Bradley Morris, Ricky Morris, and Ricky Moulder.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Beauchamp, Keith Morris, David Carter, and Dr. Hunt Huber.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
