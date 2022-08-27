Graveside services for Reggie Shawn Modisette, 57, of Ratcliff will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Gann Cemetery with Brother Barry McKenna officiating.
Mr. Modisette was born April 6, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Brenda Jo (Ashby) and Reggie Modisette, and died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Modisette was a 1983 graduate of Central High School. He had worked as an electrician for IBEW Local #168 for 30 years. Mr. Modisette loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding the Neches River. He enjoyed handcrafting treasures for his family, including knives and railroad spike crosses. Anyone who knew him knew he was a prankster.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Arik and Fallon Modisette of Central; grandchildren, Kamdyn Modisette and Emersyn Modisette; sister, Rene Modisette and Michael McMullen of Lufkin; niece, Shanda Nichols; nephews, Zachary Bentley and Caleb Bentley; aunt, Joyce Ainsworth of Lufkin; lifelong friend and Arik’s mother, Marie Modisette of Burke; mother-in-law, Nancy Cooper; sisters-in-law, Lesli Davis and Lauri Davis; and niece, Rachel Fowler Norred.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reggie and Brenda Modisette; grandparents, Clara and Alvie Modisette and Frank and Thelma Ashby; and nephew, Lee Fowler.
Pallbearers will be Roy Lee Modisette, Richard Stein, Jason Carr, Randy Thames, Jim Bothwell, Justin Modisette, Chad Modisette, Richard Dixon, Clint Oliver, and David Williford.
