Graveside services for Burleson Taylor Wallace, 84, of Tyler, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery near Corrigan with Pastor Scott Reed officiating.
Burleson Taylor Wallace went peacefully to the Lord Friday morning, September 17, 2021. He was born May 21, 1937 to Melvin and Eunice (Barclay) Wallace in Barnum, Texas.
Mr. Wallace, a 60-year resident of Lufkin, moved to Rosewood Estates in Tyler, Texas in 2018 to be closer to his daughter. Once he moved to Rosewood, he could be seen most afternoons playing 42 with his friends. His doctor’s appointments had to be scheduled around his afternoon 42 games.
Mr. Wallace graduated from Chester High School in 1956 and retired from Abitibi-Consolidated in 2000 after 39 years of employment. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved traveling to see shows in Branson, Missouri and traveling to Mountain View, Arkansas to listen to bluegrass music.
He had previously been a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin. Mr. Wallace’s greatest enjoyment in life was his daughters and four grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them whenever he got the chance to.
Survivors include his daughters, Charlotte Ann Stephens of Mansfield and Cheryl Lynn Wallace of Tyler; grandchildren, Channing, Hunter, Brooke and Jackson Stephens; sister, Virginia Duncan of Corrigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joy (Nunn) Wallace; brother, Robert “Bobby” Wallace; and sister, Gwen Ray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Stephens, Jackson Stephens, David Ray, Robert Duncan, Milt Purvis, and Raymond Wallace.
The family extends special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Hospice of East Texas for their loving care of Mr. Wallace.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 or to Pine Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Carrie McKnight, 219 McKnight Lane, Corrigan, Texas 75939.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
