Funeral services for Nellev Pillows Forrest, 89, of Apple Springs will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Lonnie Vallance and Reverend Monica Massey officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mrs. Forrest was born September 17, 1932 in Groveton, Texas to the late Onie Mae (Lee) and Robert Lee Pillows, and died Sunday, December 5, 2021 in a facility in Diboll.
Mrs. Forrest lived most of her life in Apple Springs. She was a loving mother and grandmother and family was the most important thing to her. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed sewing, working in her flower beds and growing beautiful flowers. Mrs. Forrest was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Jacqueline Hodge of Onalaska, Sheila and Ronnie Arledge, Darrell and Jayne Forrest, Sherwood and Cindy Forrest, Felicia and Al Jernigan, Travis and Jennifer Forrest, all of Apple Springs; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joy White of Diboll; brothers, Garth Pillows of Groveton, Glenn Pillows of New Caney; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 33 years, Arthur D. Forrest; son, Walter Kirk Forrest; son-in-law, John Hodge; and 10 siblings.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Senior Living Properties in Diboll and Hospice in the Pines.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the service.
