Louise Dabbs
A funeral service for Louise Dabbs, of Frankston, is scheduled at 3:00, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Dr. Nathan McBride and Pastor Chuck Bratz will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour before. She will be laid to rest at Dabbs in Frankston, Texas.
Louise passed away on May 6, 2021. She was born in Groveton, Texas on April 4, 1938. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Methodist Church in Pert, Texas. Louise was a world traveler with her Girl Scout troop visiting Europe before her senior year in high school. She was a counselor at Palestine I.S.D. and a teacher at Manor I.S.D. She graduated with her Master’s in Education from S.W. Texas University while teaching and raising 3 children. She loved quilting, crocheting, cooking and canning her goods.
She was preceded in death by parents, Chester and Ira (Snyder) Russell; son, Todd Dabbs; brother, Chester Russell; sister, Joyce Russell; brothers-in-law, Jack Hartman and Chuck Moore.
Left to cherish Louise’s memory are her husband of 62 years, Erwin Dabbs of Frankston; son, Jed Dabbs and Kathy Brown of Colorado; daughter, Julie Dabbs of Frankston and Jill Burnett and husband Billy of Lufkin; siblings, Laverne Wesley and husband Bill, Gladys Thigpen and husband C.B., Nunley Russell and wife Ann Mae, Verline Hartman, all of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Sue Moore of Lufkin, Janet Dabbs of Lufkin, Cindy Dabbs Smith of Troup, and Becky Pitner and husband Jim. She is also survived by six grandchildren Amanda Hyden, Jennifer Godfrey, Ashley Hyden, Todd Hyden and wife Victoria, Lacey Peebler and fiancé, Martin Cummings, Trace Barrett and fiancé Taylin Mecham; great-grandchildren Brook Godfrey and fiancé Dru, Mason Tarrant, Cody Dickerson, Ethan Godfrey, Adli Hyden and Tessa Hyden; and one great-great granddaughter on the way, Gentry Sage.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Methodist Church in Pert, Texas.
