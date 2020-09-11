Barbara Jo Hustead Cowell
Barbara Jo Hustead Cowell, 75, of Lufkin, died Sept. 8, 2020, in Lufkin. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Cowell was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Blooming Grove.
Juan Cuevas Jr.
Services for Juan Cuevas Jr., 26, of Corrigan, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Cuevas died Sept. 6, 2020, in Corrigan.
Elzie Dove
Services for Elize Dove, 67, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Dove died Sept. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Bennie Humber Jr.
Graveside services for Bennie Humber Jr., 70, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Mr. Humber was born March 29,1950, in Houston and died Sept. 9, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Sonia Felicia Reed
Services for Sonia Felicia Reed, 53, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary Center in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Internment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Ms. Reed was born Oct. 19, 1966, and died Sept. 3, 2020, in Waco.
Mozell Ryan
Services for Mozell Ryan, 97, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Ryan died Sept. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mary Fry Sandlin
Graveside services for Mary Fry Sandlin, 95, of Houston, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Mrs. Sandlin was born May 22, 1924, and died Sept. 9, 2020, in Houston. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Glenn A. Scott
Services for Glenn A. Scott, 81, of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Scott died Sept. 10, 2020 in Lufkin.
Shena Lashele Smith
Services for Shena Lashele Smith, 36, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Smith was born March 8, 1984, and died Sept. 9, 2020 in Dallas.
