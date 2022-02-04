Funeral services for Jerry R. LaSalle, 81, of Huntington will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Roy Patrick and Brother Keith Stanley officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Jerry Richard LaSalle was born July 21, 1940, the first child of John and Sylvia Lee (Foster) LaSalle, in Iola, Grimes County, Texas, and was called to his Heavenly home on February 1, 2022, after 81 blessed years.
Jerry graduated from Huntington High School in 1958 and soon after, left the family farm and joined the United States Army, where he served in Germany as the Colonel’s aide and photographer, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Rifle Marksman Medal. After his honorable discharge, Jerry returned to his hometown of Huntington, Texas, where he served as the beloved Chief of the Huntington Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years, rarely missing a page out for a fire or emergency call. He was a faithful employee of Texas Foundries for 44 years, holding the rank of Master Patternmaker. He was a member of the Four Way Water Board for eight years, served as a reserve deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, and a reserve officer for the Huntington Police Department. After his retirement from Texas Foundries, he and Frances owned and operated the Rusty Barn, an antique store in downtown Huntington, where he spent most of the time building and refurnishing furniture and corralling the grandkids that were always present, which was quite possibly his favorite job. Jerry was also a very talented musician and could play the upright bass like no other. He and Frances were members of a Bluegrass Gospel group for many years and traveled all over pickin’ and grinnin’.
Jerry was a Christian and spent many years serving the Lord. He was a member of Wildwood Country Church in Ratcliff, Texas, and was faithful in attending every Sunday. To say that he was not happy when the time came that he was no longer able to attend, is an understatement. We all know that he is in Heaven, in the arms of his Savior. “His Lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler of many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:23
Darlin. Daddy. PawPaw. Chief. He answered proudly to them all, but no matter what you called him, he was always there. Frances knew she had a best friend for life that would always be by her side and love her until his last breath. His children knew that they could always come to him, no matter the need, no matter the reason, and he would help them — his advice was solid gold. His grandkids knew that PawPaw was the best storybook reader, best teacher, and by far the best at letting them get by with things that MawMaw and their parents wouldn’t. His fire department members knew that the Chief had their back and never had to question where he stood, whether they were running into a burning house or facing personal issues. Fact is, Jerry didn’t say much, but when he did, you listened, knowing it was something to take to heart.
Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Frances LaSalle, of Huntington; children, daughter, Krista Nixon King and husband Mike of Amarillo, Texas; son, Jason LaSalle and wife Colleen of Cherryville, North Carolina; daughter, Michelle Shumaker of Pollok, Texas; son, Brent Hyde of Lufkin, Texas; and daughter, Tanya Hyde Love and husband Bob of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brenton Shumaker and wife Tiffni of Stanton, Texas, Loren Holland of Wylie, Texas, Kaylee Rae Cook and husband Bobby of League City, Texas, Tucker Johnson of Huntington, Texas, Logan Hyde, Cutter Wayne Hyde, and Hannah Love, all of Lufkin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Cody Case Holland, Hadley & Kinley Shumaker, Klay Shumaker, Cassidy Benton, and Baby Cook due in July 2022. Jerry is also survived by his sister, Janice Suggs and husband Ernie of Huntington, Texas; honorary daughter, Marilyn Williams of Pollok, Texas; and special family members, Janet Thomas (mother of his children, Krista & Jason), Reta Rios of Diboll, Texas, and Cody and Jody Suggs of Huntington, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sue Thompson and Judy Williams; brother, Johnny Bill LaSalle; and his firstborn grandson, EN4 Cody Joseph Holland, who without a doubt met him at the Pearly Gates and wrapped him in a big CoJo hug.
Pallbearers are Logan Hyde, Tucker Johnson, Bobby Cook, Brenton Shumaker, Cody Suggs, and Bob Love.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Original Huntington Volunteer Fire Department.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
