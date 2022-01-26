Barbara Ann Luce Ashby
Funeral services for Barbara Ann Luce Ashby, 89, of Lufkin were held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church with Pastor Joe Stanley and Reverend Don Grigsby officiating, and Chad Nash delivering remarks. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Ashby was born August 26, 1932 in Houston County, Texas to the late Libby (McClain) and Vincent Alexander Luce, and died Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Lufkin.
Sis. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was fiercely loyal to her family, including her brothers and sisters. She married her husband, Jessie, on November 12th, 1954 and remained faithful and devoted to him all of her life. “Mrs. Ashby” worked at The Fair Department store for 37 years, until they closed in 1990. She started as a gift-wrapper and worked her way up to become the manager of the store and was highly regarded by those who worked with her. Sis. Barbara was a member of Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church for around 75 years, and loved the things of God. She also loved gospel music and her flowers, especially her red roses grown by her husband. Her passions for the last 30 years included keeping her home as neat as a pin, being the best cook and sweet-tea maker in the world, and anything that her grandchildren were involved in, especially Bible Quizzing.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Jessie Ashby, Jr. of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Jessie Nash of Lufkin; grandsons, Chance Nash and wife Kourtni of Pollok and Chad Nash of Lufkin; sisters and brother-in-law, Ada Womack of Lufkin and Linda and Don Grigsby of Madisonville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Jonell Ashby of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Joy Tollett of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill Luce, Rev. H.O. Luce, and Donald Luce; sisters, Neta Pate and Miriam Williams; and parents-in-law, Jessie, Sr. and Sadie Ashby.
Pallbearers were Darrell Luce, Randy Luce, David Grigsby, Ricky Womack, Wayne Ashby, Philip Price, Scotty Cosby, and Bubby Sanderson.
Honorary pallbearers were Earl Traylor, Jerry Gibson, and Mike Doss.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or the Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church Bible Quiz Program, 3200 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.