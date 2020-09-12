Polly J. Clark
Mass of Christian Burial for Polly J. Clark, 61, of Zavalla will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vinthage officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Sunday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin.
Mrs. Clark was born October 4, 1958 in Canton, Texas to the late Juanita (Alexander) and Johnny Jamieson, and died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Clark had resided in the Black Forrest Community of Zavalla for 11 years, and formerly resided in Nacogdoches. She retired from teaching at Huntington ISD. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Gary Clark of Zavalla; daughters and their spouses, Casey Clark and Cassey Cox of Lufkin, Katie and Cody Sirmons of Brookeland; son and his spouse, Kyle and Robin Jo Clark of Zavalla; grandchildren, Avery Cox, Belle, Easton, Hutson, and Keegan Clark, Madelyn Sirmons; brother, Warren Jamieson and wife Janell of Bonham; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard and Rejena Clark of Nacogdoches, Phil and Amanda Clark of Diboll, Connie Clark of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Kory Clark, Joey Clark, Cody Sirmons, Rick Jamieson, Kenneth Evans, and Bubba Nevills.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday evening, with Rosary recited at 4:00 p.m., at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
