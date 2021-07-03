Joe Glenn Thornton of Groveton, Texas, was born on April 29,1944 in Lufkin, TX to Lucy Faye (Bridges) Smith and Ernest Riley Thornton and went to his eternal home on June 27, 2021, at the age of 77 years in Lufkin, TX. Joe is survived by his loving Children: Daughter, Kim Williams and husband, Lynn of Woodville, TX; Son, Richard Thornton and wife, Julie of Albuquerque, NM; Daughter, Rachael Smith of Groveton, TX; Son, Joe Glenn Thornton, Jr. of Carrizozo, NM; Son, Joshua Thornton and wife, Tammie of Boise, ID; Mother of his wonderful children, Francis Thornton of Groveton, TX; Brother, Ray Thornton of Lufkin, TX; Sister, Ann Smith Lee of Lufkin, TX; Grandchildren: Jason Woods, Jordan Duhon and husband, Tater, Jacob Williams, Jassamyn Thornton, Garrett and Hannah Smith, Jacie, Taylor, and Amber Thornton and special adopted grandson, Cody Furness; Great Grandchild: McKenzie Lynn Thornton and one on the way and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends also survive. As well as his special dog, Gypsy. He is preceded in death by his Father, Ernest Riley Thornton; Mother, Lucy Faye Smith; Stepfather, Henry Smith; Brothers: Kenneth “Hawk” Thornton and Jimmy Thornton; Sister, Nancy Smith; Grandson, Zachary Ryan Smith; special friend, Gloritta Miller. Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com