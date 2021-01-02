June Ann Turner
Graveside services for June Ann Turner, 86, of Etoile will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosevine Cemetery in Sabine County with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating.
Mrs. Turner was born June 2, 1934 in Newport, Rhode Island to the late Loretta Susan (Chase) and John Gomes, and died Thursday, December 31, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Turner had lived in the Lufkin area for 12 years and previously resided in Broken Bow, Oklahoma for 18 years. She was a homemaker and loved her family and the time spent with them. She enjoyed going on cruises and trips with her family. Her favorite pastimes included fishing, camping, and hunting.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, John Turner of Etoile; sons, Ron Turner and wife Brenda of Huntington, Bobby Turner of Allentown; son-in-law, Terry Huling of New York; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three daughters, Kathleen Warren, Karren Binello, and Kim Huling.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 10900-B Stonelake Blvd, Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759 or online at www.heart.org.
