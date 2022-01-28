Billie June Crawford
Funeral services for Billie June Crawford, 92, of Pollok will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joe Stanley and Brother Greg Koon officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Crawford was born March 2, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nancy Mabel (Stonecipher) and William Martin Daffern, and died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her residence. She was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and retired from the Lufkin State Supported Living Center following 20 years as a Dorm Manager.
Her faith and her family were her priorities. She was always willing to share her love of God and her family with all. Her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was evident to her family and all who knew her. She never missed an opportunity to speak of His love and His goodness. She was a doting wife to her husband, Jack Crawford, and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church.
Billie and Jack’s favorite times were family gatherings, especially the holidays. One of her favorite traditions was being in charge of spinning the Bingo wheel during family games at Christmas. The two boys are in agreement that she killed several peach trees to aid her in their raising.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Susan Crawford and David and Susan Crawford, all of Lufkin; son-in-law, Bob Westbrook of Fenley Flat; grandchildren and spouses, Kelli and Bud Boles, Kayla Crawford, Cade Crawford, and Clay and Morgan Crawford; great-grandchildren and spouses, Colton and Robin Boles, Katelyn and Kaleb Usleton, and Kate Crawford; great-great-grandchildren, Carter Boles and soon-to-arrive, Olivia June Usleton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.C. and Mary Crawford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Jack Crawford; daughter, Linda Westbrook; brother, Lexie Fate Daffern; and sisters, Madge Ray Hankins and Carrie Ruth Smith.
Pallbearers will be Steve Crawford, Tommy Crawford, Trent Crawford, Gil O’Balle, Ben O’Quinn, and Tyler Fenley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Riley D. O’Quinn, Calvin Allen, Jessie Nash, Aric Kelsey, Darryl Cook, Jerry Gibson, and Larry Green.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
