Toby Roland
Toby Roland, at age 53, left us much too soon. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Dwayne Greenwood officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Toby was born August 4, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas and died in a local hospital Monday, December 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, adoring mother, and multiple close family members.
God created a beautiful world for us, and Toby found his place and his peace in the big outdoors. Whether he was fishing at the river or hunting in the woods, Toby was most at ease and happiest outside. He was a master marksman, the best at shooting skeet. He was a staunch supporter of the Ducks Unlimited Organization and served on their board for several years.
It was most likely his love for the outdoors that led him to proudly own and operate his business, Eager Beaver Tree Service. Toby was thrilled to have his son Bayley join the business and become an essential part of the operation. Bayley was the absolute light of his life and he loved working by his side on a daily basis. Together they have competently and professionally served many clients in the East Texas area.
It was a wonderful day when Toby and his wife Amy found each other, They shared a love for each other and for their blended family. They spent many days hunting, fishing, back-roading, and out bidding jobs together.
Toby was a happy, gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor and a sweet, loving spirit. Always a loving husband, a proud father, a devoted son, and a friend to be counted on, he will be missed by the many who loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Amy (Havard) Roland; son, Bayley Roland and girlfriend Jaime Lynn Lucas; daughters of the heart, Presley Whitley and husband Hunter, Chandler Lowther and husband Adam, and Madelyn West and husband Johnny; granddaughters, Tsali Whitley and Frankie West; mother, Jan Gammill and husband Pat; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Julie Parker and Cory and Jenny Hines; stepbrother, Patrick
Gammill and wife Stephanie; stepsister, Patti Holcombe; special niece, Jena Sprinkle and husband Jakob; father-in law and mother-in-law, Tom and Beverly Havard; special cousin, Christine Soule; special lifetime friend, Gene Easley; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Roland; brother, Rusty Roland; and close friend, Heath Choate.
Pallbearers will be Steve Evans, Kagen Nevills, Cory Modisette, Jason Womack, Jerry Peek, and Manuel Jasso.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Parker, Gregg Doyle, Rory Lowery, Kim Reynolds, Hank Waggoner, Jason Mayo, Bubba Nevills, and the late Heath Choate.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.