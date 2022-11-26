Cindy Maddox
Graveside services for Cindy Maddox, 85, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll with Bro. Jerry Young officiating.
Ms. Maddox was born on November 22, 1937, in Lufkin, Texas to Sterling Medford Squyres and Doris George Squyres and died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Lufkin.
Ms. Maddox lived her entire life in the Beulah community. She was a home economics teacher for over 30 years at Diboll ISD. After her retirement, she taught adult education for many years at Angelina College. She was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she played piano for many years. Ms. Maddox was very family oriented and loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. She helped raise her nieces and nephews. Ms. Maddox was a talented seamstress. She was also a smart and strong-willed woman.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Vance and Sharon Maddox of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Mark DuBose of Lufkin; granddaughter, Ashlee Maddox of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Shelley and Jordan Wisener of Lufkin; granddaughter, Michaela Maddox of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Madeline and Jordan Johnson of Denton, TX; granddaughter and husband, Jennifer and Griffin Sharp of Ft Worth, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Hulen and Janie Squyres of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Samantha Jane Maddox; and brother, Robert Squyres.
Pallbearers will be Shane Squyres, Jordan Wisener, Mark DuBose, Jeff Eberlan, Will Pounds, and Tyler Carter.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Verner, Jason Verner, and Matthew Verner.
Special memorials may be made to Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church P.O. Box 608, Diboll, Texas 75941
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
