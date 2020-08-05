Janet Gayle Blume
Services for Janet Gayle Blume, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Blume was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Boston, Ohio, and died Aug. 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
William K. 'Bill' Jordan
Services for William K. “Bill” Jordan, 79, of Crosby, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Jordan died Aug. 1, 2020, in Crosby.
Nicholas 'Nick' Mario Maselli
A private service for Nicholas “Nick” Mario Maselli, 73, of Lufkin, will be at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. The service will be available to be viewed by the public on Aug. 12, 2020, at shaferfh.com. Mr. Maselli was born Aug. 11, 1946, and died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his residence.
Billy Gene Williams
Private family graveside services are planned for Billy Gene Williams, 87, of San Augustine. Mr. Williams was born Jan. 4, 1933, in White City and died Aug. 3, 2020, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
