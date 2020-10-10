Dennis E. Hendry
Memorial inurnment services for Dennis E. Hendry, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Bro. Ron Meadows and Pastor Mark O’Neill officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:30 p.m. until the service begins.
On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Dennis E. Hendry, cherished father and grandfather passed away at the age of 62.
Dennis was born on February 22, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, to Melvin and Alma Hendry. A talented diesel mechanic, he worked in and around Lufkin throughout his life. Loving the outdoors, Dennis found solace and peace working in the sunshine. He enjoyed mowing and lawn care, which he found to be therapeutic. This love was transformed into a hobby, which he shared with his grandchildren. When not working, Dennis enjoyed spending time golfing with his father and friends, visiting his daughters, and taking his grandchildren on outings.
A beloved father to his three daughters and a second to none Pawpaw to his five grandchildren; he was loved dearly by his family. Throughout his lifetime, Dennis found inspiration and comfort from the Lord’s word and strived to be a better person through his commitment to Jesus.
He is survived by his father, Melvin Hendry of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Tamesha Hendry of Lufkin, Ashley Landry and Jerry Mack Hardy of Huntington, Kristin and Scott Bridges of Lufkin, and Brian Landry of Lufkin; grandchildren, Cason Landry, Allie Landry, Cameron Landry, Lane Bridges, and Reese Bridges; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Dale Arnold of Ft. Worth, Susan and Bruce Ryan of Victoria, and Joy and Russ Miesch of Ft. Worth; along with countless extended family members.
Dennis is preceded in death by the love of his life, Michele Hendry; beloved mother, Alma Hendry; and best friend and brother-in-law, Rayford Dodd. May he be welcomed home by the Lord he loved so much.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cason Landry, Cameron Landry, and Lane Bridges.
For those who wish to make a memorial contribution in his honor, please make your donation to the AFSP. https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Dennis-Hendry-Memorial-Fund
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the family requests that family and friends attending the service please wear a mask or face covering.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
